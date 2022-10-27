Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,810 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter worth $131,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth $496,000.

NASDAQ HORIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

