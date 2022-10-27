Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,189,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

