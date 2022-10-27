Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) versus Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Critical Contrast

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Internet of People and Enjoy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Enjoy Technology has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32,252.94%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Internet of People and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Internet of People and Enjoy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Internet of People $7.41 million 20.06 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.03 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.01

Global Internet of People has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enjoy Technology.

Summary

Enjoy Technology beats Global Internet of People on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

