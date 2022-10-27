Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,747 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.65.
EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 426.83 and a beta of 0.23.
In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
