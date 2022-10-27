Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.11. 163,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,984,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Cowen raised their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.