FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 7.8 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.