FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 93.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

