FDx Advisors Inc. Has $827,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

