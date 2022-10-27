FDx Advisors Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

