FDx Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

