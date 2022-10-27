FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

