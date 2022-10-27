FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $240.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

