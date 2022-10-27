FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,499 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.