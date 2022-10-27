First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 5.6%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.80. 7,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 513,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after purchasing an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Advantage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 560,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.