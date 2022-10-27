First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

