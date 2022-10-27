First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $52,986,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,612. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

