First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

