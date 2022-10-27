First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.74.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

