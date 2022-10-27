First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $670.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

