First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1,252.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trimble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

