First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 463.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 13.1 %

UHS opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

