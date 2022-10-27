First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Evergy by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,688,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.