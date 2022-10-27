First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.37 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

