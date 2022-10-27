First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $73,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

