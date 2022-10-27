First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,593 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

