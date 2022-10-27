First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

