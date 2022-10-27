First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

