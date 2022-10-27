Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 11.6% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 91,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,144,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Fisker Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

