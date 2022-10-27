Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

