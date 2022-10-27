Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 117,589 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $10.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Forestar Group Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Activity at Forestar Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.