Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 117,589 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

