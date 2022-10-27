Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $114,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.