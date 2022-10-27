FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.76. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 11,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.