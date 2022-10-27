General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Anang K. Majmudar Purchases 500 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GAM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.