General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIS opened at $78.36 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.