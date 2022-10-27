Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,071 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,843,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 478,429 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

