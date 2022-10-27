Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Down to $64.64

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.64, but opened at $63.01. Globus Medical shares last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.