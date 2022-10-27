Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

GBDC stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

