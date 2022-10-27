Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 477,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

