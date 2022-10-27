Greg Shyluk Sells 350,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Shyluk sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,851,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,673.88.
Star Diamond Stock Performance
TSE:DIAM opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Star Diamond Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.
