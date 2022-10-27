Greg Shyluk Sells 350,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Shyluk sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,851,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,673.88.

TSE:DIAM opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Star Diamond Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

