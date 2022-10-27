Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

