Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands
In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
