Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,728 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

