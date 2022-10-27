Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,954 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.