HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $217.48 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

