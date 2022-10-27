HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $238.00 at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $252.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

HCA opened at $217.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

