Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.99

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 1273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
