HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 780 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.07) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 637.55 ($7.70).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 451.10 ($5.45) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 514.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 739.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

