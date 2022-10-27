HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.16) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 637.55 ($7.70).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 451.10 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 501.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.08 billion and a PE ratio of 739.67. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.