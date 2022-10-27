HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 4.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.76. 12,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 311,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

