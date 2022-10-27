IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,817 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $32.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IES Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IES by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in IES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in IES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

