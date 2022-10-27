Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $237.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

